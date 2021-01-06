Arab teen becomes honorary police officer

Hunter Bradford, 15, was sworn in as an honorary police officer on Tuesday.

Bradford was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer the week of Christmas. Officers gave him dozens of patches and challenge coins to commemorate his new, honorary title.

He told WAAY 31 he was excited to be there and ready to head back!

"We gotta do it again," said Bradford when asked if he had any message for the Arab Police Department.

The patches and challenge coins were gifts from multiple agencies. Bradford told us that this is something he's wanted to do for years.