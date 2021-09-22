Arab schools receive $55,000 for upgrades, projects

Two Marshall County legislators presented Arab school officials with checks totaling $55,000 for various projects across the district.

Sen. Clay Scofield, R-Guntersville, presented four checks for $10,000 each for Arab Primary, Arab Elementary, Arab Junior High and Arab High schools. The funding was given to school officials during the Sept. 10 football game between Arab and Scottsboro high schools, according to the Marshall County Legislative Office.

“These educators work very hard to provide the best programming for our students,” Scofield said. “Even with the uncertain schedules over the last year and a half, they have worked toward increased projects and working on the best way to prepare students for the future.”

Rep. Wes Kitchens, R-27th, joined Scofield at the game to present $15,000 to assist with upgrades to Arab High School’s media center.

“I am pleased to be able to assist with this and know it will pay dividends through our students,” Kitchens said.

Arab City Schools Superintendent Johnny Berry said the high school’s media center has had the same furniture “for a very long time,” adding one employee remembered the furniture being there when she graduated in 1985. With the money presented by Kitchens, officials plan to upgrade to “more modern furniture that can be moved around,” such as tables that can be grouped together as needed, Berry said.

“It means a lot to us to have legislators who are willing to help us,” Berry said. “Sen. Scofield and Rep. Kitchens are alumni from Arab City Schools and are always willing to help, whether financially or by donating their time. The city of Arab is blessed to have such great representation in Montgomery.”

Berry said the funds presented by Scofield will be spent on various projects at each school’s campus.