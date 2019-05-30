Arab police: Drivers knocked down 3 traffic lights in one month

Arab police say drivers carrying cargo that's too tall have knocked down three traffic lights in the last month.

A traffic light at the intersection of Northgate Drive and Hwy. 231 in Arab was hit once, and a light at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Hwy. 231 was hit twice. Drivers say when problems happen on Highway 231, it can affect the whole city.

"Now that I look at how low they are, it doesn't really surprise me," said Danielle Parker, who is from Arab. "It's where everybody comes to and from to get through Arab."

It's not just the traffic issues that are affecting the city. Repairs will cost the city around $800 per light. Police say both intersections hit this month were measured this week and are at regulation height.

To fix the issue, officers are on the lookout for trucks carrying cargo that's too tall. If you're pulled over in a commercial or private vehicle for this, tickets and court cost could you more than $200.

Arab police say the issue extends outside the city limits to Guntersville and Albertville.