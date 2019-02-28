Arab police seek identification in shoplifting case

The Arab Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it needs help from the public identifying a man related to a shoplifting case.
If you recognize the man, contact the Investigation Division at 256-586-8707 or send a message via their Facebook page here.
