The Arab Police Department says a vehicle went off the roadway Monday and accidentally hit a mobile home.
The wreck happened in front of a mobile home park on South Main Street around 11 a.m. Police say the driver, a woman in her 80s, thought she had her foot on the brake pedal but accidentally hit the gas pedal instead.
Police say the woman first hit a pole and then the mobile home. Her vehicle was heavily damaged and towed from the scene.
Officers and medics responded, but police say the woman refused medical treatment. No one was injured in the incident.
Related Content
- Arab police say no one injured after vehicle hit pole, mobile home
- Huntsville police: Driver critically injured after hitting parked vehicle
- 1 injured in mobile home fire in Hartselle
- Arab Senior Center reopens
- All lanes of Governors Drive back open after vehicle hit traffic pole
- Driver injured after vehicle hit guardrail on Interstate 565
- Police in Arab open fire on suspect
- Arab police searching for shooting suspect
- Arab police seek identification in shoplifting case
- Update: Arab police locate man reported missing
Scroll for more content...