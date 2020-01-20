Clear

Arab police say no one injured after vehicle hit pole, mobile home

Police say the driver thought she had her foot on the brake pedal but accidentally hit the gas pedal instead. They say she hit a pole and then the mobile home.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 2:27 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Arab Police Department says a vehicle went off the roadway Monday and accidentally hit a mobile home.

The wreck happened in front of a mobile home park on South Main Street around 11 a.m. Police say the driver, a woman in her 80s, thought she had her foot on the brake pedal but accidentally hit the gas pedal instead.

Police say the woman first hit a pole and then the mobile home. Her vehicle was heavily damaged and towed from the scene.

Officers and medics responded, but police say the woman refused medical treatment. No one was injured in the incident.

