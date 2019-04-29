Clear

Arab police issue warning about fake $100 bills

Anyone who gets a bill is asked to contact police

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 12:14 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Arab Police Department is warning residents about fake $100 bills.

According to the department’s post on Facebook, several fake bills have been passed primarily at businesses but also at yard sales and to sidewalk vendors.

Business owners and residents are advised to inspect bills and buy security markers.

Anyone who gets a bill is asked to contact police at 256-586-8124.

