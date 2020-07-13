Arab police investigating after skateboarder found injured in roadway

Arab police are investigating after a skateboarder was found injured in the road Sunday night.

That’s according to Arab Police Assistant Chief Shane Washburn, who says the person was found around 11 p.m. on Fry Gap Road, near Arab City Park.

Washburn said at this time, they do not believe the person was hit by a vehicle after evaluating the injuries. The person has not been identified and their condition is unknown.

Washburn said a motorized skateboard was found beside the victim. WAAY 31 is working to learn more.