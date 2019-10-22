Arab police chief identifies suspect shot by officer during fight

Arab Police Chief Ed Ralston has identified the man who was shot by one of his officers after they say he tried to grab another officer’s gun.

John Bardin, 39, is in Huntsville Hospital under guard after police say he attacked them while they tried to take him into custody on Monday.

John Bardin John Bardin

Arab police say they got a call Monday afternoon of a prowler on Country Club Circle. Five houses reported a man knocked on doors and wanted to go inside. Police say he was telling people he wanted to preach the gospel.

The department says two Arab police officers at the scene tased the man after an altercation. They then tried to handcuff him, but say he broke free and lunged at an officer.

Police say the man got on top of one of the officers and tried to get his weapon. They say the other officer fired three shots, striking the suspect an unknown amount of times.

The two officers are on administrative leave, which is department protocol, Ralston said.

Ralston said the department is working with the district attorney to determine what charges will be filed against Barron. Ralston said he’s also waiting on a toxicology report.

Also Tuesday, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was injured when his car hydroplaned and crashed on the way to assist Arab officers was released from the hospital Monday night, said Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, office spokesman.

"He kept being persistent about wanting to come in, even though in his words, it was to preach the gospel. He was very persistent about wanting to come into their house," Arab Chief of Police, Ed Ralston, said.

The suspect is at Huntsville Hospital. Police say he is not from Arab, and the department plans to press charges.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the State Bureau of Investigation need to investigate and look at body cam footage. Chief Ralston defends his officers, saying they responded exactly how they were trained to.

"There were quite a few individuals there once we arrived that, had something else happened, it could have gotten out of hand," Ralston said.

"Thank the Lord he had a seat belt on because, to me, there is no doubt he did after looking at the SUV that doesn't look like an SUV anymore," Chief Ralston said.

Video is courtesy of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office