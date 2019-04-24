Clear

Arab police ask for help locating man reported missing

Elton King

Anyone with information regarding the man's whereabouts is asked to contact the Arab Police Department at 256-586-8124 or to call 911.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 8:14 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 8:20 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Arab police are asking for the public's help in locating a 68-year-old man, Elton King, who was reported missing.

Authorities say King was last seen on April 23 around 12 p.m. at 777 County 1809 in Joppa, Alabama, and he may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, King may be traveling in a red 1998 Dodge Ram pickup with the Alabama tag, 25CF112.

Anyone with information regarding King's whereabouts is asked to contact the Arab Police Department at 256-586-8124 or to call 911.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events