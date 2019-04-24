Arab police ask for help locating man reported missing

Arab police are asking for the public's help in locating a 68-year-old man, Elton King, who was reported missing.

Authorities say King was last seen on April 23 around 12 p.m. at 777 County 1809 in Joppa, Alabama, and he may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, King may be traveling in a red 1998 Dodge Ram pickup with the Alabama tag, 25CF112.

Anyone with information regarding King's whereabouts is asked to contact the Arab Police Department at 256-586-8124 or to call 911.