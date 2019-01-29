Clear
Arab police arrest man for stalking, theft, killing cat

Michael Cale

Arab police have arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a home, stealing a gun and truck, stalking, and killing a cat.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 9:41 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Arab Police Assistant Chief Shane Washburn said two people arrived home about 6 p.m. Saturday and noticed the glass in their back door was broken. When they went inside, Washburn said they found Michael Cale coming out of the bathroom.

Cale ran to the bedroom and picked up an AR-15 rifle that belonged to the victims. The two victims ran out of the residence. The male victim ran into the woods and the female ran and got into her vehicle, Washburn said. Cale chased after the female victim and pointed the rifle at her, he said.

Cale left the AR-15 but stole a different handgun from the residence. The female victim then was able to leave the residence in her vehicle. Cale then stole a 2013 Ford Mustang and left the residence, Washburn said.

During the investigation, law enforcement found that Cale had killed the victims’ cat, apparently with blunt force trauma.

Cale was located and arrested Sunday, Washburn said. Officers recovered the vehicle and stolen handgun.

Cale has been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree stalking, first-degree theft of property, and animal cruelty.

