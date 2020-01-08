Clear
Arab police charge Huntsville man for murder of woman found in burning home

Michael Lee Hammock

The suspect was arrested in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 1:28 PM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 1:33 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius, Shosh Bedrosian

Arab police have charged a man for the murder of a woman found dead in a burning home.

Michael Lee Hammock, 35, of Huntsville was arrested in the shooting death of Heather Golden. He is charged with murder, arson first-degree and two counts of theft.

Hammock was arrested in Lincoln County, Tennessee by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. He was extradited to Arab and subsequently transferred to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Bond is set at $2 million. You can read more about this case here and here.

