Arab police: Woman charged with DUI after driving into Waffle House

Arab police say the driver that wrecked into a Waffle House Saturday morning has been identified as 19-year-old Rebekah Monk from Somerville.

Police say they currently have active warrants for her arrest for driving under the influence and minor in possession/consumption of alcohol. They said they will notify the public when an arrest has been made.



There was significant damage to the restaurant. Employees say the car ran into it at about 7:08 a.m. on Saturday. They said the car was heading southbound on Highway 231 when it left the road and smashed into the restaurant.

According to employees, two servers received minor injuries in the crash. They were checked out by emergency staff on scene and then driven by family and friends to the hospital for a further check up.