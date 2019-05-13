Arab murder suspect back in jail after contacting victim's family

According to court documents, Dale Hopson, an Arab man charged with murdering his wife in 2016, was released on a $250,000 bond on May 7 with conditions that he could not contact with her immediate family.

Hopson was arrested on May 9, and his bond was revoked for going to the workplace of his deceased wife's niece and trying to communicate with her through a third person. His trial is scheduled for October, 28, 2019 at 9 a.m.

Hopson was charged with murder in 2016 after officials said he shot his wife, Joyce Green Bates, in the head. Police said Bates was found dead at her home on Midfield Road in Joppa.