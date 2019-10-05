An Arab man is behind bars on new charges after the Morgan County Sheriff's Office was originally trying to serve outstanding warrants.

On Thursday, deputies went to the serve the warrants on Asa Cody Whisenant, 36, in the 100 block of Hughes Circle in the Lacey's Spring community.

When the arrived, they saw Whisenant "toss a black container." Upon opening it, they discovered it contained both heroin and drug paraphernalia. Deputies at the scene then called Morgan County Narcotics Agents to the scene.

Whisenant was then given a new bond of $1,300 for the charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance - Heroin and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.