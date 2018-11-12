Arab honors veterans in ceremony

Despite the bad weather, the city of Arab still wanted to show its appreciation to local veterans. The Veteran's Day program took place at at Arab City Park.

The rain stopped just in time before the ceremony that started around 2:00 p.m. The veterans WAAY 31 spoke with said they want people to know this is the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One. They also say it's important to talk to World War Two veterans to hear their stories while they still have the opportunity to tell them.

Gold Star parents were honored at the ceremony. Retired Colonel Randy Brown was the keynote speaker. He said he's glad the community still came out despite the weather to thank those who served and who are serving this country.

Brown also said though he lost friends along the way, he's able to meet new ones at events like this.

"No matter where you go, when you spot another veteran out there, you have a bond and kinship. You can strike up a conversation and be part of something together with that," he said.