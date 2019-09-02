Arab community comes together after downtown apartment fire

An apartment building fire on downtown Arab's Main Street has folks coming together to help one another.

"I didn't know exactly which building. I did not know if the fire was potentially jumping from building to building. We just didn't know much," said Christy Holmes, a nearby business owner.

"We took it as a barbecue... You know Labor Day weekend," said Jason Meyer, who lived in the second floor apartments.

Take a look at the scene from Saturday night...

Arab's fire department says the fire started in a second floor apartment, then spread to two businesses below.

All the people who live in the apartments are out of their homes, but no one was hurt.

WAAY-31 spoke with some of the people who lived there to find out how they're moving forward.

Many of the tenants from Saturday night told us they're just thankful to be alive.

If it weren't for someone alerting everyone to get out, the outcome could have been much worse.

"Everything kind of happened real quick but I'm just really blessed and we're okay," said Meyer.

Jason Meyer and his wife, Maria had just gotten back to their apartment from grocery shopping when they smelled smoke.

In a mater of minutes their home was up in flames.

Meyer told us thankfully no one was hurt, but they're happy to have family to get them through this tough time.

"What's holding us through is that we have family in Arab... Not biological family but we have church family," said Maria.

The owner of Deep South Mercantile recalls just how many concerned people showed up as soon as they heard what happened.

She told WAAY-31 business owners down Main Street were all-hands-on-deck when they found out about the fire.

"There was so many people that was coming. Stopping and coming out to make sure everybody was okay. Could they pitch in, was there anything that could be done," said Christy Holmes, Deep South Mercantile business owner.

Nearby businesses are closed from the damage and many people are out of their homes, but everyone told WAAY-31 it will be fine in due time.

"Any help would be great, but God's got us," said Jason Meyer.

"We're there to support and help. I mean they're all apart of our area, they're all apart of the community," said Christy Holmes.

At this time the cause of the fire is still unknown, but fire investigators will be here later this week to start finding out exactly what happened.