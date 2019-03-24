Arab city employee killed in DUI wreck

Arab Police say a woman was killed in a wreck Saturday night when a drunk driver ran a red light and T-boned her car.

The wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Northgate Drive and Highway 231. Chief Ed Ralston says a Mitsubishi truck T-boned a car then destroyed the traffic controller before damaging 2 other empty vehicles at a nearby Taco Bell.

Nicole Penn and her husband Greg were taken to the hospital, where Nicole was later pronounced dead. Her husband Greg was released from the hospital on Sunday. Chief Ralson says Nicole was a city employee.

Police charged the driver of the truck Jeremy Jones with driving under the influence. Police say more charges could come later.

Guntersville Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are assisting in the investigation.

Chief Ralson warns people to be careful driving in the area because the traffic light currently has no power. Police say you should treat this intersection as a 4 way stop.