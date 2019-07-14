Arab church holds first service in new building after fire destroyed previous one

We first brought you the story last August when an electrical fire tore through the Warrior Creek Missionary Baptist Church. The new church stands right where the old church did.

"Today was a little of everything, emotional, joy, happy," said Pastor Daryl Ross.

Over a year of finding temporary places to worship ended Sunday for Pastor Ross and the Warrior Creek Missionary Baptist Church with their inaugural service inside the new building.

"The biggest thing is it was an answered prayer," said Ross.

People from multiple churches came to praise in the new building with a smile on their face its a far way from the tragedy that struck last year.

"That night when I pulled up right there at the end of that driveway and I saw her falling in. I never ever wanna go through that or see that again," said Ross.

After that, work started almost immediately with a combination of insurance and community donation the church walls were built up again.

The asphalt was finished Friday and the pews were finalized Saturday night. Over 200 song books were donated.

The church now looks very similar to how it did beforehand, but is wider and has more rooms for Sunday school.

"God's turned it around and made a blessing out of it," said Ross.

Now, as everything has come together there is just one thing the pastor has to figure out.

"I don't know how to thank people that's where we're struggling," said Ross.

The Warrior Creek Missionary Baptist Church was founded in 1857. It actually has been burned down before. This is the church's fourth building.