Arab alum Anna Katherine Griggs named ASUN Freshman of the Week

Officials with the ASUN Conference have named North Alabama’s Anna Katherine Griggs as the league’s Freshman of the Week. The middle blocker from Arab, Ala., totaled nine kills and 13 blocks as the Lions posted a 1-1 record, including the team’s first win in ASUN play this season.

After totaling five blocks at Florida Gulf Coast, Griggs helped UNA record its first ASUN win of the season with eight blocks at NJIT. She added eight kills and a .389 hitting percentage against the Highlanders.