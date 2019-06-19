The Arab Recreational Center has dedicated a plaque to an employee who died in March.
Nicki Penn was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver at Highway 231 and Northgate Drive. To do something in her honor, her former employees hung this plaque in Penn's name.
The plaque hangs right outside of the administrative office where she used to work. It reflects on Penn's vibrant smile and the impact she had on anyone who walked through the doors.
Her friends told WAAY 31 she is still greatly missed.
Related Content
- Arab Recreational Center dedicates plaque to employee killed by suspected drunk driver
- Arab Senior Center reopens
- Family grieves daughter killed by drunk driver
- Mayor of Arab shut down city offices in honor of parks and recreation employee killed in wreck
- Arab city employee killed in wreck; police charge other driver with DUI
- Police in Arab open fire on suspect
- Arab police searching for shooting suspect
- Decatur Police on patrol for drunk drivers
- Arab woman killed in overnight fire identified
- Arab man killed in Cullman County crash
Scroll for more content...