Arab Recreational Center dedicates plaque to employee killed by suspected drunk driver

The plaque is for Nicki Penn, who died in March. It reflects on the impact she had on the community.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 4:35 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 5:26 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

The Arab Recreational Center has dedicated a plaque to an employee who died in March.

Nicki Penn was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver at Highway 231 and Northgate Drive. To do something in her honor, her former employees hung this plaque in Penn's name.

The plaque hangs right outside of the administrative office where she used to work. It reflects on Penn's vibrant smile and the impact she had on anyone who walked through the doors.

Her friends told WAAY 31 she is still greatly missed.

