Arab Police: woman found shot dead in burning house knew suspect

Police in Arab told WAAY 31 officers believe the woman found shot dead in a burning home was killed by someone she knew.

They also say Heather Golden's vehicle was found more than an hour from where she lived.

The Arab chief of police said they got a tip as to where Golden's car was.

With the help of another agency more than an hour away from here, they were able to recover the vehicle and will later search the car for evidence.

"It happened in this little small town of Arab. I mean you hear these things like this in bigger towns but in a little small town of Arab it's kinda shocking and really scary," says Deloris Sloan, who lives in Arab and knows the Goldens.

Investigators in Arab told WAAY 31 they believe Golden was shot before her house was set on fire. They also told us the fire started in a bedroom in the house.

"Such a good person and now you know her kids have to grow up without a mother and her family..It's just not fair," she says.

With more pieces coming together in this investigation, Arab police believe the suspect knew Heather and that this wasn't a random attack. Now that they found her car, they are starting to gather even more information.

"It's amazing they found it now. Now maybe the family can get justice and they can find out who done this to such a wonderful woman," says Sloan.

Arab police also said there is extensive heat damage to the inside of the house and that they brought in a state fire investigator.

"How could you take someone's life like that...You know it wasn't your choice to take her life," she adds.

Golden's family was at the home on Monday trying to save and take out any items that were not destroyed from the fire.

An autopsy was completed today on Golden but police have not released any new details as to what they found.

Arab police say they have a couple persons of interest and plan on making an arrest within the next 48 hours.