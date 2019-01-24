Arab Police warn public of fake $20 bills being used

On Thursday, the Arab Police Department issued a warning on Facebook that several counterfeit $20 bills have been going around the city.
All of the bills have the same serial number, MA39435642C (Series 2003). If you receive one of these bills, you're asked to contact police at 256-586-8124.
