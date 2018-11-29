Arab Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl, Lilly Chapman, who has not been seen since Wednesday morning. Authorities say she could be in the Birmingham area.
Anyone with information about Chapman's whereabouts is urged to call the department at 256-586-8124.
Related Content
- Arab Police search for missing teen possibly in the Birmingham area
- Arab police searching for shooting suspect
- Birmingham area in line for Amazon project
- Three teens killed in wreck near Birmingham
- UPDATE: Missing girl near Birmingham found safe
- Missing Arab children found in North Carolina
- Bullets hit Birmingham's Topgolf
- Bibb County authorities searching for missing teen
- Arab Senior Center reopens
- Former Birmingham area teacher charged with sex abuse
Scroll for more content...