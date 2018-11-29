Clear

Arab Police search for missing teen possibly in the Birmingham area

Lilly Chapman, 15, was last see November 28.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 11:56 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Arab Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl, Lilly Chapman, who has not been seen since Wednesday morning. Authorities say she could be in the Birmingham area.

Anyone with information about Chapman's whereabouts is urged to call the department at 256-586-8124.

