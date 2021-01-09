Arab Police investigating after bomb threat temporarily closes McDonald's

The threat of a potential bomb temporarily closed the McDonald's in Arab early Saturday morning.

According to Arab Assistant Police Chief Shane Washburn, the fast food restaurant received a call around 5 in the morning claiming there was a bomb threat.

Workers relayed the threat to Arab Police who were assisted by Huntsville Police's bomb squad.

Washburn said a sweep of the area was conducted and the threat was deemed not credible. He said now, the investigation will turn to whomever made the bogus threat.

He said that when an arrest is made, that individual will be charged with making a terrorist threat.