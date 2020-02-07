Arab High School students create life-saving kits for entire district

Arab City School students are a little safer today, and its all thanks to their peers.

Arab High School students created more than 200 emergency kits for every single classroom and school bus in the district.

In every single emergency kit there is something inside that can help possibly save a life.

The JROTC and the Family Career and Community Leaders of America at Arab High School made these go-bags.

There are bandages, a tourniquet set, candy for diabetics, sterile gloves and even a device to break car windows.

Students hand-picked every item, made the labels for each bag and added instructions for everything inside.

The groups involved said they were trying to decide how they would give back to the community and found a major problem within their school, which led to all this.

"One way we do that is by doing a service-learning project throughout the year and working JROTC and our school security officers, we realized that our teachers didn't have a first aid kit in all of their classrooms," said Cadet Major Tyler Lawson.

Cadet Major Lawson and the entire group told us this is not just a project... but something that can help better the quality of life around the school and community.

Now, they hope with each bag, they'll keep at least one kid, parent or resident safe from harm.

The school received several donations from the community...8 groups in total:

Marshall Medical Center North, Arab Rotary Club, Arab Walmart, Parkway Pharmacy, Jones Pharmacy, Merchants Bank and Deke Damson at Jerry Damson.

There's also a training video provided for every teacher to use.