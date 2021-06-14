Arab Fire Department gives out free NOAA Weather Radios

A new way to keep people protected from severe weather comes with some growing pains in Arab.

WAAY-31 learned about the surge in demand for free NOAA Weather Radios now that the city is doing away with outdoor warning sirens.

The Arab Fire Department gave out 200 NOAA Weather Radios to people as the city works to make sure people have a way to get storm warnings.

"We started on Thursday and gave away 136 of the 200 radios on Thursday and by lunchtime Friday the other remainder of the 200 were gone," said Arab Fire Chief Ricky Phillips.

Chief Ricky Phillips said most people in the area have the technology to be alerted to severe weather.

"But they like to have that extra feeling of security by having one so, you know we didn't know how many, what kind of response we would have so, you know we ordered just a few to start with and it was an overwhelming response," said Phillips.

Since so many people came out to get a weather radio Chief Phillips said they're in the process of ordering more.

"We've got some on order and it takes about two or three weeks turnaround because they come from the factory," said Phillips.

Phillips said we'll see a lot of pop-up summertime thunderstorms with lightning strikes and heavy rain, all things the weather radio can alert people to.

"Of course the weather radios will alert you to the severe thunderstorm warnings, and watches, and flash floods, warnings, and watches. So, it's not just for tornadoes they're useful for other typical Alabama weather," said Phillips.

Chief Phillips said once they get more weather radios in they'll let everyone know.

To get a weather radio, once more arrive, you need to show proof that you live in Arab by either bringing your driver's license or a piece of mail showing your address.