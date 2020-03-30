Arab City Schools superintendent talks online learning, challenges due to coronavirus

WAAY 31 heard from the Arab City Schools superintendent on Monday, who says they're communicating with students everyday.

Arab City Schools Superintendent Johnny Berry says one of their main concerns right now is those students who don't have internet access or a computer. Exactly one week from Monday, schools across Alabama are set to start online classes.

The state says take home packets can be used for those students who don't have a computer or internet access. The district is working with local internet companies and working to get kids laptops. They're focusing on essential lessons and making sure there isn't any busy work.

A huge priority is feeding kids who depend on the district for meals. The superintendent described this period as "uncharted waters" and said they are set to have a virtual meeting Monday morning to hash out more details of their plan going forward for parents.