Arab City Schools starts year with hybrid schedule, new safety measures

Arab City Schools students returned to class on Thursday for the first time since March.

We got a look at how the district is working to keep buses clean.

After morning drop-off, they are sanitized and ready for their afternoon routes. Once the buses unloaded Thursday morning, they went back to the transportation office.

Arab High School senior, Walker McKenney, helped out in the cleaning process.

His first period class is a co-oping program where he works for the school district, but this year, his job is focused on making sure the buses are properly sprayed and sanitized for their next routes.

It's all for one reason...

"To keep kids safe," McKenney said.

Sanitizing doesn't stop at the buses.

Teachers have spray bottles of sanitizer to clean their classrooms throughout the day.

The district has a hybrid schedule where students alternate between in-person and virtual classes during the week. On Wednesdays, no students are on campus so schools can be deep cleaned.