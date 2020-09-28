Arab City Schools starts full week of in-person classes

Students in Arab City Schools are starting their first full week of in-person classes.

In a Zoom interview with WAAY 31 before the start of class on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Johnny Berry explained they decided to make the switch because their coronavirus numbers have stayed consistently low.

Pre-K through 5th grade students were brought back first. Before the year started, the district hired more custodians and nurses. Right now, there is a nurse mostly dedicated to coronavirus and contact tracing.

Berry explained that the biggest challenge will be making sure students are socially distanced. To make that easier for students, on Friday, teachers were tasked with rearranging the seating charts.

At last check, the district had seven active cases with 31 people in self isolation on Friday, but the superintendent said both of those numbers are set to drop as people finish their quarantine periods.

