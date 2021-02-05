Arab City Schools staff members get coronavirus vaccine

Fifty Arab City Schools teachers and staff members are newly vaccinated this week!

The latest group from Arab City Schools to get the coronavirus vaccine involved nine bus drivers. We spoke with two who both agree that one of their reasons to get the shot was to do what they can to get life back to normal.

"I want life to get back to normal," said Len Garrison, Arab City Schools bus driver.

"Let's get this thing, do what you're supposed to do, and let's move on. Life's too short," said Steve Hallman, Arab City Schools bus driver.

Garrison and Hallman are the latest Arab City Schools staff to get their coronavirus shot at the Marshall County Health Department.

"Great! Simple! Easy! Everybody needs to go do it!" described Hallman.

Superintendent Dr. Johnny Berry told us about 60% of the staff signed up to take the vaccine. This week, 50 were on the list, including bus drivers, teachers and other staff.

The district isn't sure just yet when the next group will get their shots.