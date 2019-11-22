Arab City Schools in the final stages of new Superintendent pick

The Arab City School Board could pick its new superintendent in a matter of weeks.

It has narrowed the list of candidates to five, and they're all from Alabama.

The school board says it has interviewed all five candidates and will have a special meeting in early December to discuss and possibly choose a superintendent.

Here's a look at the candidates:

Dr. Bart Reeves serves as the superintendent at Satsuma City Schools in Mobile County.

Dr. Matthew Hubbard is a central office administrator at Sylacauga City Schools in Talladega County.

Dr. Johnny Berry III is the principal at Decatur High School.

David McCollum is the principal of at Bank-Caddell Elementary in Decatur.

Dr. Alan Miller is the department head of education leadership at Auburn University in Montgomery.

The goal is to have a new superintendent picked by the start of the next school year. Former superintendent John Mullins retired in July. The interim superintendent is Patrick Crowder. He's the special education coordinator.