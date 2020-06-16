Arab City Schools use summer classes as coronavirus test run for the fall

WAAY 31 learned summer school is looking a lot different this year as some districts use it as a test-run for the fall semester!

"We've been very fortunate to this point that our students have come in healthy and excited to be back in our building," said John Ingram, Arab High School principal.

Back to school, six feet apart.

Students taking summer classes at Arab High School got to be back in school physically, but had to social distance.

"Just not something they're used to, but we're constantly reminding them. Because of our numbers, we were fortunate to have the space," said Ingram.

There are a number of things the school system has put in place to make sure people are staying safe, including checking people's temperatures before they enter the building.

"Know that everything we are doing is for the safety of their child," said Ingram.

Before you enter the high school there are signs on the door. Instructing people when they come in to fill out a survey with health questions and use the hand sanitizer.

Ingram says so far they have not had any issues with coronavirus and they were able to use summer school classes as a test on a smaller level for when school starts back up in the fall.

"We're going to have to take precautions, they will just be on a bigger scale. We understand that and we're taking steps now to be ready in the fall," said Ingram.

Ingram told us they are waiting for this Friday, when the state superintendent is expected to set guidelines on when and how school will open in the fall. Once those are released, Arab City Schools can finalize its plans.