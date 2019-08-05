Arab City Schools have new interim superintendent

School starts in two days for students in Arab City Schools.

This year, there’s a new and temporary leader. Stacie Pace is the interim superintendent after John Mullins quit less than two weeks ago. WAAY 31 asked Pace if she and the district are ready for Wednesday after the sudden change.

The interim superintendent said she is excited to see all the new and familiar faces this Wednesday when Arab City Schools get back in session. Pace says she will do all that she can to ensure children strive for the best year possible.

"It was a little bit of a surprise for me, but I'm excited. I'm going to do anything I can to help our school system," said Pace.

Pace worked with John Mullins for more than a decade. She said while she’s currently the acting superintendent, it’s a position she wants full time.

"The goal is just to empower and grow our students into the leaders we know they could be," she said.

Pace spent the past two weeks meeting with teachers, going over school safety plans and overseeing the overcrowding issue. Earlier this year, the district started an out-of-district fee for all new students who don’t live in Arab.

Pace said it’s important to make sure everyone who is supposed to pay does because the district needs money to battle overcrowding.

"Once enrollment, registration settles, we'll have all of that finalized, but right now, our teacher to student ratio is very good," said Pace.

Pace stressed the fee isn’t just a money grab. She said the district needs the money to keep up with a growing student body.

Last school year, Arab City Schools reported more than 100 out-of-district students.

"You know our doors are open. If they have any questions, we want them to feel comfortable, but we're just excited to have their students on our campus with us," said Pace.

The interim superintendent will be in her position until August 22nd and said she will do whatever she can for her students.

Pace said the Arab City School Board will begin the process of looking for a new superintendent soon. For now, it's making sure everything is in order for the first full week school.