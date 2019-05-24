Arab City Schools will start implementing an out-of-district fee

Arab City Schools will now charge a fee for students who live out of the district to help with overcrowding.

WAAY 31 spoke to the superintendent on Friday to find out when this will take effect and how much it will cost parents.

This applies to all new students who want to enroll this August.

"The classrooms have been overflowing lately, so I think it will help decrease the number," said Nikkie Haynes, who will pay the out-of-district fee.

Nikki Haynes does not live in Arab, but her children attend the Arab school system. She's noticed overcrowding has become an issue, and that's why Superintendent John Mullins said they had to find a solution.

"We had to decide, do we overcrowd our classrooms or do we adopt a policy?" said Superintendent of Arab City Schools, John Mullins.

This week, the Arab City School Board approved charging a fee for students who live out-of-district. The fee doesn't apply to students already enrolled.

It will be $500 for the first kid, $300 for the second and $200 for the third. There's no additional fee if more than three children are enrolled.

"We just don't have the facilities and don't have the money to build new facilities at the moment," said Superintendent Mullins.

Some parents say the amount is a bit too high for them, but Superintendent Mullins stressed classrooms need to be smaller in size to provide a quality education.

"We try to do what's best for our students, and at this point in time, unfortunately this policy is what's best for our students," said Mullins.

Superintendent Mullins said if all parents decide to pay the fee, they will have to add portable classrooms to house the extra students. He says he hopes that's not something they have to do.