Arab City Council votes to stop using outdoor tornado sirens

The Arab City Council voted Monday night to stop using their outdoor weather sirens. The city will provide hundreds of weather radios for anyone who needs one. The vote was delayed 2 weeks for public comment after the last city council meeting.

"People may not be around that little radio or that little radio may not be working," said Leroy Stevens.

Stevens has some concerns about the plan to decommission tornado sirens in Arab.

He's not alone. During the two weeks set aside for public comment, Mayor Joslin says he answered questions from a few concerned citizens about the plan.

"They just didn't understand that they were so outdated you couldn't find parts for them," said Mayor Joslin.

Arab has 14 weather sirens and only 10 are working. Mayor Joslin explained it'll cost more than 90 thousand dollars to fix them.

"We have no money in the budget for actually repairing those all we have is an annual maintenance which is about 1200," said Mayor Joslin.

Its not just about the money. One woman who's lived next door to a siren for decades told me she doesn't depend on it because its unreliable. The mayor explained that a big problem with the sirens is finding parts to fix them because they are such old technology. The city plans to take down the sirens, so other communities can use the parts for their own repairs.