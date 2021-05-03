Arab City Council discusses moving away from tornado sirens

The Arab City Council is taking a bold step to silence the city's outdoor tornado sirens.

The council decided they're in favor of a move away from the sirens and toward weather radios. They want public feedback before a final vote.

"We could get enough for the whole city and still be at a fraction of the cost of repairing the sirens and get better technology, better awareness," said Mayor Bob Joslin.

Joslin says it would cost more than $90,000 to repair their sirens. Four of the 14 aren't working right now.

Zoei Perkins lives right across the street from one of those sirens and says it's unreliable. She says she's lived in her home for decades and only heard the siren next door go off twice.

"Well it didn't go off, for one thing. It didn't work. It's been out for several years," said Perkins.

Joslin says the fire department would help anyone who needs it program the radios and learn how to use them.