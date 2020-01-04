Clear
Woman who was shot to death found in burning home in Arab

Arab Police are working on an active homicide investigation.

Posted: Jan 4, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

Arab Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a burning home. 

It happened at around 3 a.m. on the 700 block of Fourth Street NE. 

Police say she died of a gunshot wound. She has not been identified at this time, but police described her as a white woman in her mid-40s. 

There are no suspects in custody at this time as this is an active investigation. 

