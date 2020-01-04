Woman who was shot to death found in burning home in Arab

Arab Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a burning home.
It happened at around 3 a.m. on the 700 block of Fourth Street NE.
Police say she died of a gunshot wound. She has not been identified at this time, but police described her as a white woman in her mid-40s.
There are no suspects in custody at this time as this is an active investigation.
