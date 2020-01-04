Arab Police searching for answers after woman found dead in her home

We now know the name of the woman found dead with a gunshot wound in her home in Arab.

Arab police responded to Heather Golden's home on the 700 block of Fourth Street when it was burning around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

We spoke with officers about the next steps in this investigation.

Hundreds of people on Facebook are talking about Heather Golden's, saying she'll be missed.

Now, Arab police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2005 Silver Hyundai Santa Fe.

They say it's Golden's car and it's been missing since this morning...

"We're trying to locate the vehicle at this point, so if you come across this vehicle, please let us know so that we can investigate and find anything we need," said Shane Washburn.

Shane Washburn is the assistant chief of police for the city of Arab.

He told WAAY-31 this investigation is not like any other in the city because of two distinct factors:

A burned home and a woman found dead inside with a gunshot wound.

"Each one is a little different and this one is unique in its own way. Different from any of the other ones we've had," he said.

Washburn said Golden was shot, but we don't know who the suspect is at this time or where she was shot.

We spoke with several people while in the neighborhood and many told us Golden was a mother and a good friend.

A lot of people said they usually don't hear of incidents like this and are thinking of the family at this time.

And though some are still shaken up, police say no one has to worry about their safety.

"I think this is an isolated event here with this investigation. I dont think any of the neighbors or anybody else is in any kind of harm," he said.

Police are actively searching for Golden's missing car and say if you see it to call them immediately.

The tag number to the car is: 50CF223

Investigators say they don't have a definite lead on a possible suspect... and meanwhile, the family tells us they have no comment and ask for privacy at this time.