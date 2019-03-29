April Marsh takes new role at Athens High School

Athens City Schools (ACS) is proud to announce the hire of championship volleyball coach, April Marsh. Marsh will be the the new head volleyball coach at Athens High School (AHS) beginning summer 2019.

Marsh, a state championship winner with nine appearances in the state championship playoffs in the last nine years with four appearances in the state finals, is currently the head coach at Bob Jones High School and the Director of United Volleyball Club of Madison.

“I am eager to come to Athens High School. It is exciting to see that they are 100 percent committed to academics and athletics. The facilities are first class, and I feel there is a lot of excitement in the community. I look forward to developing this program and the opportunity to work with players and students in the Athens community,” said Marsh.

She brings an impressive legacy of success. Her accomplishments on the court include an overall record of 591-164, one state championship, three runner-up finishes at state, nine straight playoff appearances and eight area championships.

Building champions inherently involves building character. Marsh is considered to be a program builder, and that is one of the many factors that motivated ACS to consider her for this position.

“Coach Marsh is a strong, energetic and innovative professional who has demonstrated her commitment to impacting students on and off the court. A large part of her coaching philosophy involves instilling character, hard work and mental toughness. These are all attributes that we celebrate and consider very valuable in Athens City Schools,” said superintendent, Trey Holladay.

AHS Athletic Director Darin Aderholt is excited about Coach Marsh, because he understands what this means for the students and the program.

“We are very excited for April Marsh to be joining our coaching staff. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our volleyball program. With Coach Marsh leading the way, I expect the volleyball program to continue to build, grow and compete in the future. We are very fortunate to have April Marsh as a Golden Eagle,” said Aderholt.

Marsh will finish out the school year at Bob Jones before beginning her work as a Golden Eagle this summer.