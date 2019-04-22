Apple Bus: Huntsville City Schools driver 'permanently removed' after inappropriate statements

The driver of a school bus caught up in controversy over disruptions and missed bus stops “has been removed from Apple Bus permanently,” according to a school bus official.

James Akins, general manager of the Huntsville City Schools school bus vendor, revealed that at Monday’s school board meeting.

Akins said the driver of Bus 26 skipped over a route April 16 and caused unnecessary stress for parents and students. He said the driver made inappropriate statements to students but nothing threatening.

Some students said the driver made comments that he would take them to his home. But Akins said the driver never made those comments.

Huntsville police said last week the bus driver skipped some bus stops, because children would not "act right."

Officers learned the driver needed to get authorization from supervisors to deviate from the specific bus route. In this case, officers believe he did not have that permission.

Akins said the driver had no previous disciplinary issues. But because he failed to follow protocol he was removed “from Apple Bus permanently.”

Akins said Apple Bus will give more attention to student management and route protocol.