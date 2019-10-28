Photo Gallery 1 Images
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday announced it believes a convicted murderer deserves his life prison sentence.
The court ruled to affirm a Circuit Court decision on the punishment for Nathan Boyd.
Boyd was 17 when he and his brother, Eric Boyd, killed Danny Sledge, owner of the popular The Galley restaurant on Shoals Creek in Lauderdale County in 1999.
The two robbed Sledge at his restaurant and stabbed him more than 23 times.
Read the court’s full ruling here
Related Content
- Appeals court upholds life sentence for killer of Shoals Creek restaurant owner Danny Sledge
- Appeals court upholds Madison man’s conviction in murder by stabbing
- Court upholds Georgia city's cash bail policy
- Two Subway restaurants burglarized in the Shoals
- State replies to appeal by Tennessee teen with life sentence
- Stanfield's Restaurant in Muscle Shoals closed after fire
- Man indicted in deadly Shoals Creek boat crash
- Condemned prisoner appeals to US Supreme Court
- Alabama court overturns death sentence
- Huntsville restaurant co-owner says government shutdown hurting business
Scroll for more content...