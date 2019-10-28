Appeals court upholds life sentence for killer of Shoals Creek restaurant owner Danny Sledge

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday announced it believes a convicted murderer deserves his life prison sentence.

The court ruled to affirm a Circuit Court decision on the punishment for Nathan Boyd.

Boyd was 17 when he and his brother, Eric Boyd, killed Danny Sledge, owner of the popular The Galley restaurant on Shoals Creek in Lauderdale County in 1999.

The two robbed Sledge at his restaurant and stabbed him more than 23 times.

