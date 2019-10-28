Clear

Appeals court upholds life sentence for killer of Shoals Creek restaurant owner Danny Sledge

Danny Sledge

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday announced it believes a convicted murderer deserves his life prison sentence.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 1:50 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 2:09 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 1 Images

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday announced it believes a convicted murderer deserves his life prison sentence.

The court ruled to affirm a Circuit Court decision on the punishment for Nathan Boyd.

Boyd was 17 when he and his brother, Eric Boyd, killed Danny Sledge, owner of the popular The Galley restaurant on Shoals Creek in Lauderdale County in 1999.

The two robbed Sledge at his restaurant and stabbed him more than 23 times.

Read the court’s full ruling here

Read more stories about the murder here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events