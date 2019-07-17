In Huntsville, Apollo Astronaut Buzz Aldrin disappointed in amount of aerospace innovation

Apollo 11 Astronaut Buzz Aldrin called out a lack of innovation in the aerospace industry during his speech at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center Wednesday night, "that is not very good for 50 years of development," said Aldrin.

Aldrin entered the Saturn V Hall like a rock star. He was surrounded by a crowd of people as he made way to his seat. When he stepped on stage to accept a Distinguished Aerospace Service Award he did not hold back during his speech.

Aldrin said we as a civilization have not lived up to the famous words of Neal Armstrong when he set foot on the moon. He said he has been waiting for the next giant leap for man kind for 50 years.

Aldrin sees the next leap coming from what he calls a space alliance, "we can't pay for all of it. We have to learn at the moon by bringing in the other nations that want to go there for the first time," said Aldrin.

He called out the aerospace industry for not making more strides in the past 50 years. He urged the aerospace leaders and political leaders in the room to understand just how important the next moon missions are, "we can't afford to be unsuccessful in what we have chosen to do," said Aldrin.

Despite calling out people in the room, Aldrin still received a standing ovation from the crowd. The dinner at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center was part of the Aerospace States Association Policy Summit. The organization told WAAY 31 it's to help aerospace industry leaders connect with state level politicians so they can take advantage of economic growth opportunities.