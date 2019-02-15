Apollo 11 exhibit coming to U.S. Space and Rocket Center

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center will reveal a brand new exhibit to the public called "Apollo: We Went to the Moon."

The exhibit was made to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing mission and opens on February 16th to the public. It explores the era of the Space Race during the Cold War to the first footprints on the moon. The display connects how those historical achievements shape modern day space exploration.

The New York Times chose Huntsville as one of the top places to visit in 2019 and points to re-enactments of the Apollo 11 moon landing as one of the reasons.

Dr. Kay Taylor, U.S. Space and Rocket Center Director of Education, says this exhibit represents one of the most important achievements in U.S. history.

"To put people in space, keep them safe, return them to earth safely.... that's the biggest thing we've ever done!" Dr. Taylor said.

After its Huntsville debut, the exhibit is scheduled to make stops in other parts of the country including Minnesota, New York, and Houston.