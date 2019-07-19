Apollo 11 celebration brings in major cash for businesses

Thousands of people in downtown Huntsville Friday night for the Dancing in the Streets event, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, represented a big opportunity for restaurants to cash in.

But who did better? The sit down spots, Or the food trucks?

People were backed up at dozens of food trucks around the square in downtown Huntsville. Some restaurants had people waiting to get a table. Both types of businesses seemingly won Friday night.

Leandra Poux co-owns the Fire and Spice food truck, "we've been very busy," said Poux while topping off food orders.

They were pushed to their limit, "we're basically like a machine right now," said Poux. That machine pumped out a lot of food, "probably easily over 300, which is a lot," said Poux.

Scott Schlapman and his family picked food truck food because for them it fit the mood of the night, "for special events and just a good friday night before a weekend food trucks way to go," said Poux.

Chandler Witcher is the manager of Commerce Kitchen on the square. She said the event meant better than average business for a Friday. They attribute part of the boost to the food trucks themselves, "they're bringing in more people. I think people are snacking there and then coming to see us," said Witcher.

Laurie Volkmar picked a sit down restaurant partially because of the table outside the restaurant. From her vantage point she said the restaurants actually needed the food trucks tonight, "everybody's hungry. It would completely overwhelm these restaurants and so it's not taking away at all. Its actually augmenting them and helping the community enjoy a great time," said Volkmar.

Back in the food truck, that's how Poux saw it too, "it's a camaraderie thing, so everyone's going to win," said Poux.

Both types of businesses told WAAY 31 they would like to see more events like tonight where everyone comes together to have a good time in the community.