Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins has died

Michael Collins, the astronaut who circled the moon in the command module while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin journeyed to the surface during the Apollo 11 mission, has died, his family announced Wednesday.

The 90-year-old had been battling cancer.

“He spent his final days peacefully, with his family by his side,” according to a statement.

“Please join us in fondly and joyfully remembering his sharp wit, his quiet sense of purpose, and his wise perspective, gained both from looking back at Earth from the vantage of space and gazing across calm waters from the deck of his fishing boat.”

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates