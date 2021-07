Several crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a construction site Saturday night.

It happened at the area of Old Gurley Road and Voyager Lane around 6 p.m.

District Chief David Whitman with HFR told WAAY 31 a three-story apartment building under construction was fully engulfed with flames.

Whitman said wind likely caused the fire to spread. Nine units responded to the scene. No one was at the site when the fire started.

The cause is still under investigation.