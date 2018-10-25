Photo Gallery 3 Images
A car lost control and crashed into the Overlook Apartments on Sparkman Drive in Huntsville Thursday.
The driver is okay and witnesses say the vehicle's brakes went out. There is damage to the building. Eight apartment units were evacuated, and those tenants will be moved to other available units.
Related Content
- Evacuation at Overlook Apartments on Sparkman Drive after car drove into building
- House fire shuts down Sparkman Drive
- Neighbors speak out about The Overlook Apartments shooting
- Sparkman teacher receives state award
- Sparkman comes up short in 7A Semifinals
- Sparkman High students host suicide awareness event
- Sparkman High School students win big
- Woman drove two children in pet kennels
- Tree falls onto south Huntsville apartment building
Scroll for more content...