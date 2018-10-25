Clear

Evacuation at Overlook Apartments on Sparkman Drive after car drove into building

A car lost control and crashed into the Overlook Apartments on Sparkman Drive Thursday.

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 2:39 PM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 2:41 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 3 Images

A car lost control and crashed into the Overlook Apartments on Sparkman Drive in Huntsville Thursday.

The driver is okay and witnesses say the vehicle's brakes went out. There is damage to the building. Eight apartment units were evacuated, and those tenants will be moved to other available units.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events