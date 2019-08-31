Clear
Fire Chief: 'Big fire' at apartment building in downtown Arab

Police had to re-route traffic because of the apartment fire.

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 8:49 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2019 9:30 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

A major fire burned through an Arab apartment building tonight. Arab Fire Chief Ed Ralston told WAAY 31 it was a "big fire" in a second story apartment. The building is in downtown Arab.

The fire caused extensive smoke damage, according to the Arab Fire Department. The damage spread to some nearby businesses.

The Red Cross is helping families who lived in the apartments places to stay. Some of the businesses are also affected.

