A major fire burned through an Arab apartment building tonight. Arab Fire Chief Ed Ralston told WAAY 31 it was a "big fire" in a second story apartment. The building is in downtown Arab.
The fire caused extensive smoke damage, according to the Arab Fire Department. The damage spread to some nearby businesses.
The Red Cross is helping families who lived in the apartments places to stay. Some of the businesses are also affected.
Related Content
- Fire Chief: 'Big fire' at apartment building in downtown Arab
- Downtown apartment fire displaces two Fayetteville residents
- Early morning fire destroys Huntsville apartment building
- Police in Arab open fire on suspect
- Arab woman killed in overnight fire identified
- Kitchen fire temporarily shuts down Arab restaurant
- Huntsville fire crews respond to apartment fire
- Fire reported in Huntsville apartment
- Fire breaks out in vacant downtown Huntsville building
- Arab church holds first service in new building after fire destroyed previous one
Scroll for more content...