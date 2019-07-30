Firefighters battle fire on Pansy Street

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at 2312 Pansy Street around 10:30 Tuesday night.
According to the woman who called 911, she was asleep and smelled smoke. That's when she said she heard loud bangs coming from upstairs.
Right now, WAAY 31 is on the scene of the fire gathering more information. Once we have more details we will update you on air and online.
