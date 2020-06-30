Groups protest talk of mandatory mask-wearing ordinance in Decatur

A protest against the mandatory mask ordinance took place Tuesday in front of Decatur City Hall.

One of the groups that took part in it was the Morgan County Republicans. They told WAAY 31 they believe the proposed mask ordinance is impeding on individuals' rights.

"I haven't bought one yet, I haven't been subjugated by my government to force me to do so, and if I am I'll have to take strong consideration into whether I want to become to the tip of the sphere and fight for the rights of the people," Tom Fredrick, the treasurer of the Morgan County Republicans, said.

Fredricks said he does not own a mask, and he doesn't believe it's local officials' place to make individuals wear a mask when out in public. He said everyone should be responsible for themselves.

"It is not my job to keep you safe, it is your job to keep you safe. and that mask that you see on that other individual is a false sense of security. it isn't 100% effective, it isn't always going to protect you," he said.

Fredricks said the reason for Tuesday's protest was to hopefully convince city leaders that having a city-wide masking ordinance isn't necessary and to vote no on the ordinance.

"These folks are out of their mind, they need to be brought into check, and if we can't do it immediately we can do it at the ballot box but folks keep an eye on your elected city officials and how they're trying to run your lives," he said.

He said the issues with wearing mask has become political.

"All you have to do is spend about 20 minutes on Facebook and look at the deliniation of people who are supporting wearing masks mandatorily and those who are opposing it under the auspices of liberty, those two groups are very clearly defined along political lines so if anybody is telling you that this isn't political based, they lack any sense of reality," he said.